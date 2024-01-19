This is a rise of 1c/l by the co-op on the base milk price paid for November.. \ Tirlán

Tirlán has announced a base price of 33.88c/l, excluding VAT, for December milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Tirlán is paying a 3.8c/l seasonality bonus, excluding VAT, which applies to all creamery milk volumes supplied during December that meet quality criteria.

This payment also applies to non-contracted volumes from Tirlán’s autumn calving and liquid milk scheme members.

A sustainability action payment of 0.48c/l, excluding VAT, will be paid to all qualifying suppliers.

Including the above bonuses, this brings Tirlán’s milk price to 38c/l, excluding VAT.

Meanwhile, Carbery is paying a base price of 33.76c/l, excluding VAT, for December milk supplies - a 1c/l rise.

Dairygold increased its base milk price by 1.4c/l to pay 35.2c/l, excluding VAT, for December.

Kerry set a base December milk price of 34.3c/l, excluding VAT, a slight rise on November’s 30.5c/l, excluding VAT, when adding the milk contract payment of 2.9c/l, excluding VAT, paid on qualifying supplies.

Lakeland Dairies announced a base milk price of 35.4c/l, excluding VAT, for December; a rise of 1.1c/l, excluding VAT.

