Tirlán has announced a base price of 33.88c/l, excluding VAT, for December milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.
This is a rise of 1c/l by the co-op on the base milk price paid for November.
Tirlán is paying a 3.8c/l seasonality bonus, excluding VAT, which applies to all creamery milk volumes supplied during December that meet quality criteria.
This payment also applies to non-contracted volumes from Tirlán’s autumn calving and liquid milk scheme members.
A sustainability action payment of 0.48c/l, excluding VAT, will be paid to all qualifying suppliers.
Including the above bonuses, this brings Tirlán’s milk price to 38c/l, excluding VAT.
Competitors
Meanwhile, Carbery is paying a base price of 33.76c/l, excluding VAT, for December milk supplies - a 1c/l rise.
Dairygold increased its base milk price by 1.4c/l to pay 35.2c/l, excluding VAT, for December.
Kerry set a base December milk price of 34.3c/l, excluding VAT, a slight rise on November’s 30.5c/l, excluding VAT, when adding the milk contract payment of 2.9c/l, excluding VAT, paid on qualifying supplies.
Lakeland Dairies announced a base milk price of 35.4c/l, excluding VAT, for December; a rise of 1.1c/l, excluding VAT.
Read more
Dairygold increases December milk price
Kerry Group increases December milk price
Tirlán has announced a base price of 33.88c/l, excluding VAT, for December milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.
This is a rise of 1c/l by the co-op on the base milk price paid for November.
Tirlán is paying a 3.8c/l seasonality bonus, excluding VAT, which applies to all creamery milk volumes supplied during December that meet quality criteria.
This payment also applies to non-contracted volumes from Tirlán’s autumn calving and liquid milk scheme members.
A sustainability action payment of 0.48c/l, excluding VAT, will be paid to all qualifying suppliers.
Including the above bonuses, this brings Tirlán’s milk price to 38c/l, excluding VAT.
Competitors
Meanwhile, Carbery is paying a base price of 33.76c/l, excluding VAT, for December milk supplies - a 1c/l rise.
Dairygold increased its base milk price by 1.4c/l to pay 35.2c/l, excluding VAT, for December.
Kerry set a base December milk price of 34.3c/l, excluding VAT, a slight rise on November’s 30.5c/l, excluding VAT, when adding the milk contract payment of 2.9c/l, excluding VAT, paid on qualifying supplies.
Lakeland Dairies announced a base milk price of 35.4c/l, excluding VAT, for December; a rise of 1.1c/l, excluding VAT.
Read more
Dairygold increases December milk price
Kerry Group increases December milk price
SHARING OPTIONS: