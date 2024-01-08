A new bachelor of science (BSc) in sustainable food systems has been announced by the School of Agriculture and Food Science in University College Dublin (UCD).

This four-year Level 8 programme will be available to students from September 2024.

The course is now available through Central Applications Office (CAO) under the code DN261.

Tackling the sector's sustainability challenges

Programme director Dr Zoe McKay has said the course will help tackle the industry's sustainability challenges and provide opportunities for Ireland to become a global leader in this area.

“Graduates will acquire the skills needed to navigate the sector’s sustainability (environmental, economic and social) challenges and opportunities and for Ireland to become a global leader of innovation for sustainable food and agriculture systems.

"I am delighted that we are in a position to launch this novel and exciting new programme. Experts within the School of Agriculture and Food Science, along with guidance from industry stakeholders, have designed the curriculum to develop students’ understanding of how to produce safe, nutritious and high-value food while also protecting and enhancing our natural resources,” she said.

Timely programme

Dean of agriculture and head of the School of Agriculture and Food Science Professor Frank Monahan said: “We believe that this is a timely and highly relevant new programme to add to our suite of programmes at UCD.

"Given the significant role that Irish agriculture and food will play in the sustainable provision of secure and nutritious food for a growing global population, it is critical that we offer future graduates an opportunity to become leaders in the area of sustainable food systems.”

About the course

The programme will provide students with an understanding of the entire food chain, from on-farm production to human consumption and the scientific principles and policies underpinning it.

It will explore the complex challenge of sustainable food production to meet the nutritional requirements of a growing world population, while protecting the planet’s limited natural resources.

Skills to analyse and evaluate sustainable food systems will be developed through engagement with lectures, guest lectures, peers and an industry-based internship, enabling graduates to apply the knowledge and skills acquired to practical real-world industry setting.

For more information, click here.