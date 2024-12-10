The Irish Tillage and Land Use Society Rosenbohm US farm scholarship, supported by the Irish Farmers Journal and the Ulster Arable Society, was launched at last week’s ITLUS winter conference. From left, Conor Kehoe, Irish Farmers Journal; Liz Glynn incoming ITLUS president; Stephen Robb, Irish Farmers Journal; and Denis Dunne, outgoing ITLUS president.

The application process is now open for the Irish Tillage and Land Use Society (ITLUS) Rosenbohm US farm scholarship.

The scholarship, which is run in conjunction with the Ulster Arable Society and supported by the Irish Farmers Journal, offers students the opportunity to apply for a three-month placement, running from 1 September 2025 to 1 December 2025, on a 5,000ac farm in Missouri in the United States of America.

The Rosenbohm scholarship is designed to provide international farming experience to an individual involved in agriculture in Ireland.

Rosenbohm family

It offers an internship involving up to one season of work experience and accommodation on a large US farm located in northwest Missouri.

The host farmer, Kevin Rosenbohm, is a regular contributor to the Irish Farmers Journal.

The winner will be hosted by the Rosenbohm family, who will provide the recipient with practical experience in the production, husbandry and marketing of maize and soybeans, as well as in the processing of soybean seed.

Media

The winner will be expected to participate in some podcasts and contribute to short articles for the Irish Farmers Journal in order to share their experience and to present at future ITLUS and/or UAS events.

The 2025 application form is available on the ITLUS and UAS websites. The form must be completed and returned to the ITLUS secretary by 31 January 2025.