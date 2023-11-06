IFA presidential candidates Francie Gorman and Martin Stapleton go head to head in the Irish Farmers Journal's online debate this evening.

As voting gets under way at 940 Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) branches across the country, farmers have one final chance to see the two presidential candidates in action at tonight's live Irish Farmers Journal debate.

Francie Gorman and Martin Stapleton will set out their stalls to become the next president of the IFA and will then go head to head, when editor Jack Kennedy will ask the two men the tough questions on topics that matter most to farmers.

The debate begins at 7.30pm.

If you have any questions you want to put to the candidates, you can email them to ifadebate@farmersjournal.ie or text or WhatsApp your questions to 086-836 6465.