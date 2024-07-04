Dreamteam Unique, an October 2023 born pedigree Charolais heifer sired by Goldstar Echo from Darragh McManus and Andrew Norris took home the supreme championship of Finn Valley show

Finn Valley show is one of the biggest shows to take place every June in the North Westand this year’s show which took place at the weekend didn’t disappoint.

This year the show hosted the Donegal Charolais Club calf championships which is always a big attraction for Charolais enthusiasts.

It was a weekend to remember for the Dreamteam Charolais herd of Darragh McManus and Andrew Norris. Their heifer Dreamteam Unique couldn’t be stopped on Saturday taking home overall Charolais champion, the Donegal calf championship, pedigree interbreed champion and then to top it all off she also took home the supreme best in show animal award.

Unique

The October 2023 born Charolais heifer is by Goldstar Echo and goes back to the home-bred cow Dreamteam Superwoman who is sired by Invincible.

Unique is following in her mother’s footsteps with Superwoman picking up championship rosettes at Enniscrone, Ballina, Clonmany and Inishowen and a reserve female championship in Balmoral during the 2023 showing season.

Reserve champion in the Donegal calf championship went to Kevin McDermott for his autumn-born heifer by the French sire Hatenon.

Champion and Reserve Championship titles in the dairy section went to Richard and Alexander Tinny for their Holstein Friesian heifer in milk and 2nd calving dairy cow.

There was also a big show of commercial cattle on show with one of the highlights being the Donegal commercial calf championship.

This year’s title went to Donegal man Martin Harold for his 2024 born calf sired by his own Charoalis stock bull out of a Culard Charolais cow.

The Reserve champion went to the Gill brothers. The All-Ireland breeding heifer championship went to the Byrne brothers from Kilcar, Donegal for their 18 month old Belgian Blue x Limousin heifer which was purchased at Pearse McNamee’s sale last autumn for €13,600. The other All-Ireland title went to the Barnett family for their 18 month old Belgian Blue heifer.

This Spring 2024 born calf from the Gills brothers came reserve in teh calf championship.

Martin Harold's Charolais calf claimed the top spot in the calf championship.

The Byrne brothers 18 month old Lmousin x Belgian Blue heifer won the breeding heifer class.