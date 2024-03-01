Farmers woke in many parts of the country this Friday morning to a blanket of snow covering their land.

Get them out they said….. pic.twitter.com/i2JpByxzmK — Adam Woods (@ajwwoods) March 1, 2024

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place until noon this Friday for Cavan, Dublin, Kildare, Leitrim, Longford, Monaghan, Roscommon, Sligo and Westmeath.

The same warning was in place in Co Donegal and has since expired.

Met Éireann advised there could be icy stretches, poor visibility and hazardous travelling conditions in these counties.

Snow coming down heavier in Wicklow now again. So many reports of different weather hitting different areas this morning. March of many weathers certainly living up to its name today! pic.twitter.com/Tex3nJ4Hw1 — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) March 1, 2024

A further yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place for Wicklow until 3pm this Friday afternoon.

Lovely Leitrim ?? who doesn't love a bit of snow. Except farmers. And drivers. And pretty much everybody who works outside ?? pic.twitter.com/STHhpejSyv — Karen McCabe (@LadyHaywire) March 1, 2024

Areas of Cavan, Leitrim and Longford have seen particularly high snow falls, with some schools closed in these areas.

Parts of Wicklow have also seen heavier accumulations.

Longford County Council said in a statement that a number of roads in the county are partially blocked.

“Snow ploughs are being deployed to these locations on a priority basis, with national and regional routes being addressed first.”

Some Bus Éireann routes around the country have been disrupted.

A yellow rainfall warning is also in place for Dublin, Louth, Meath and Wicklow until 3am on Saturday 2 March.