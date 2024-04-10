Measures must be put in place to help alleviate the flooding problem along the River Shannon by allowing the water levels to reduce without unnecessary restriction, the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has said.

The IFA Shannon and flooding project team met this week to agree the priority areas they will focus on for farmers affected by flooding along the river.

Chair of the project Brendan Golden said that its main priority is to protect farmers, their land and people’s livelihoods and homes along the River Shannon, along with the wildlife and surrounding environment.

The project team will be looking for a meeting with Minister Kieran O’Donnell, who is now junior minister with responsibility for the Office of Public Works in the cabinet reshuffle.

“The River Shannon must be maintained properly. It’s affecting farmers, who suffer major losses, and it also causes disruption for businesses in the flooded areas.

"We need the relevant bodies to engage with [the] IFA to rectify the problems and guarantee the proper maintenance of the River Shannon into the future," Golden said.