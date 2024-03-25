Tillage farmers are at breaking point, the IFA said. \ Barry Cronin

There is a deepening crisis on farms due to the ongoing wet weather, Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) president Francie Gorman has said.

While all sectors are suffering, the tillage sector is at breaking point, as farmers are not able to plant their crops, Gorman added.

“It is stated Government policy to increase the amount of tillage in the country, but instead it is contracting.

"The Government must come forward with urgent supports to keep tillage farmers in business. If the Government doesn’t act now, lasting damage will be done,” he said.

Critical intervention

“I have raised this directly with the Taoiseach and the Minister for Agriculture. I have made it clear to them that Government intervention is critical and it cannot be delayed,” he said.

The IFA president said the ongoing weather conditions are placing all farmers under serious pressure and adding to stress levels for families.

He added that the pressure that farmers find themselves under is unrelenting, with increased workload and costs due to wet fields.

“We need Government, input suppliers, processors and banks to do all they can to support farmers in the coming days and weeks,” he said.