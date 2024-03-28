Unsettled conditions are to continue into the Easter weekend, according to Met Éireann. / David Ruffles

Friday

Met Éireann has forecast a mixture of sunny spells and showers, some of which will turn heavy, with a chance of hail and isolated thunderstorms on Friday.

Highest temperatures will range from 8°C to 11°C in light to moderate southerly winds, fresh at times in the south.

There will be a good deal of dry weather, with clear spells and isolated showers into the night, with more frequent showers developing in the west and southwest towards dawn, according to Met Éireann.

A touch of frost is possible, with lowest temperatures of 0°C to 4°C in light southerly winds.

Saturday

Saturday will begin dry, with sunny spells, the national forecaster has said. However, blustery showers will spread northeastwards across the country during the morning and afternoon, some turning heavy with hail.

Highest temperatures of 9°C to 12°C are forecast in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

As night falls, showers will clear to the north and it will briefly turn drier. However, further showers or longer spells of rain will develop in the south and east by morning.

Lowest temperatures will range between 3°C and 7°C in light to moderate southeasterly winds.

Sunday

Met Éireann expects Sunday to be cloudy, with continued showers, turning heavy in some places.

The day will be milder, with highest temperatures of 10°C to 13°C in light to moderate southeasterly winds.

Management notes

Beef

“If autumn-calving cows have yet to be scanned, it is a job worth carrying out before turnout,” writes Kieran Mailey in the beef section.

Dairy

In the dairy section, Aidan Brennan has some advice for farmers dealing with dwindling silage stocks as the continuous rain hampers grazing.

Sheep

"Flocks lambing at present are facing big challenges, with a drop in temperatures compounding this week’s torrential rainfall and waterlogged soils," writes Darren Carty.

Tillage

Siobhán Walsh advises that tillage farmers should try to have winter crops up to date, so they can focus on spring planting when the weather comes.