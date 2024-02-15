Friday

Met Éireann has forecast Friday to be generally cloudy in the morning, with some fog patches in the north and northwest, with plenty of dry weather.

In the afternoon and late morning, there will be scattered light showers, which will move in from the west, with sunny spells following.

Highest daytime temperatures will be 10°C to 13°C in light to moderate westerly breezes.

Most areas will be dry overnight, with clear spells, though fog will develop, becoming widespread and dense in places.

Overnight temperatures will be 3°C to 7°C.

Saturday

There will be a dull and misty start, with fog in parts, on Saturday.

In the morning, light rain and drizzle will give way to a band of rain in the mid-morning.

The rain will be heavy at times, with some spot flooding possible.

Highest temperatures of 10°C to 13°C, with moderate to fresh southeast winds, easing to light southwesterly winds later.

Sunday

Sunday will be cloudy at first, with a few patches of light rain and drizzle.

Scattered showers will develop in Atlantic counties early in the day, extending eastwards to all areas by early afternoon, with good spells of sunshine then developing.

Later in the afternoon and evening, the showers will ease, with most places becoming dry. Highest temperatures will be 11°C to 14°C in light to moderate westerly winds.

Management notes

Beef

This week, Adam Woods looks at the Beef Welfare Scheme, scour prevention and looking after yourself during calving.

Dairy

In the dairy management notes this week, Aidan Brennan discusses grazing, the age at which calves can be sold and the outlook for milk price.

Sheep

Darren Carty talks about feeding space, the weight of feeds and gives a reminder of an upcoming hill sheep conference.

Tillage

Siobhán Walsh has good news for tillage farmers on the three-crop rule and bare patches. She also covers imported vehicles, oilseed rape herbicides and gives a reminder of an upcoming Irish Tillage and Land Use Society seminar.