Temperatures should exceed 10°C over the weekend.

Friday

Met Éireann expects the day to start sunny but cold, before cloud builds from the southwest.

Light winds will strengthen as the day gives away to rain. Highest temperatures will range between 6°C and 11°C, dropping to between 4°C and 8°C overnight.

Saturday

There will be widespread heavy showers on Saturday, turning thundery in some areas, according to Met Éireann’s forecasts.

Highs of 12°C to 14°C are expected, along with fresh winds.

Winds will turn strong overnight, especially in some coastal areas, but temperatures are not expected to fall below 8°C.

Sunday

Sunday afternoon will turn brighter, although only after rainy spells in the morning.

Highest temperatures should reach between 10°C and 12°C.

There are further showers expected into Sunday night, with very strong winds forecast in coastal areas.

Management notes

Beef

This week’s beef notes see Adam Woods discuss target weight gains for dairy-beef stock, the importance of mineral supplementation for in-calf cows and an upcoming Teagasc beef conference.

Dairy

Getting on top of herd SCC issues, slurry storage capacity and next Thursday’s Irish Farmers Journal Dairy Day are all covered by Aidan Brennan in this week’s dairy notes.

Sheep

In the sheep notes, Darren Carty takes a look at what you should know about the Department of Agriculture’s latest liver fluke forecast, with a high-risk period expected for much of the country.

Tillage

The progress of fieldwork, seed rates for planting over the coming months, herbicide applications on winter crops and the considerations needed before moving too much towards spring cropping are among the topics discussed by Siobhán Walsh in the tillage notes.