Friday

Friday will be windy, with outbreaks of rain lingering across the northern half of the country for daylight hours, according to Met Éireann.

Southwesterly winds will be fresh to strong and gusty, especially along the west coast, with the potential for wave overtopping also.

Winds will ease off across southern counties by evening. Highest temperatures will be of 7°C to 11°C.

Rain will linger in northern parts early on in the night on Friday. Elsewhere will start dry, with clear spells early on, but rain will move into the southwest and extend to all areas through the night.

Lowest temperatures of 5°C to 9°C, coldest in the north, with light to moderate southerly winds.

Saturday

Saturday morning will start off wet in most areas, but the rain will clear northwards during the morning.

It will be a wet day in the north, where rain will persist through the day. Otherwise, there'll be sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy, with a chance of hail.

Highest temperatures on Saturday will be of 8°C to 11°C, with moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds developing.

Early on Saturday night, rain will linger in the north, while further south there will be clear spells and scattered showers at first, but becoming mostly dry for a time as showers become isolated.

Cloud will increase later and outbreaks of rain or drizzle will develop in the west. Lowest temperatures of 5°C to 9°C, with light to moderate winds, becoming southerly.

Sunday

Outbreaks of rain or drizzle are forecast to move eastwards over the country on Sunday morning and afternoon, clearing to sunny spells and showers.

Highest temperatures will be of 7°C to 12°C, with moderate south to southwest winds, freshening along Atlantic coasts.

There will be a mix of scattered showers, most frequent over the northern half of the country on Sunday night.

Some clear spells with isolated showers are expected further south. Lowest temperatures will be of 5°C to 9°C, with moderate to fresh westerly winds easing through the night.

Management notes

Beef management

In this week's beef management, Adam Woods takes a look at the sums around winter finishing and weanling health.

Sheep management

There is still no real clarity surrounding when farmers who have submitted an application under tranche one of TAMS 3 can expect to receive approval, Darren Carty writes.

Dairy management

Aidan Brennan says farmers that have yet to tag and send back genotyping samples need to do so by 15 December.

Tillage management

Farmers are being visited by inspectors at present and unharvested crops need to remain in place until inspections are complete, Siobhán Walsh writes.