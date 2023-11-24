The first frost of this winter will arrive on Friday night. \ Philip Doyle

Friday is forecast to be a cool day generally around the country, starting off cloudy at first in the southwest; but sunny spells will dominate nationwide in the afternoon.

Highest afternoon temperatures will range between 6° and 9°C generally, reaching a degree or two milder in the southwest.

North to northwest winds will be mostly light or moderate, but fresh in the morning in the northeast.

Met Éireann has said that Friday night will be cold and dry, with the first relatively widespread frost of the season and some icy stretches possible.

Long clear spells will allow temperatures to fall between of minus 3° to 2°C. Some mist and fog will develop in light variable breezes.

Saturday

There will be a chilly start to Saturday, with mist and fog slowly clearing and good sunny spells developing, especially away from northern and western coasts.

Through the afternoon and evening, Met Éireann said that clouds will extend eastwards, with some patchy rain and drizzle developing on Atlantic coasts by nightfall.

Highest temperatures hit up to 8°C generally.

Saturday night is forecast to be mostly cloudy with rain extending eastwards across the country, with a clearance to showers following into west Connacht and west Munster towards morning.

Lowest temperatures of 0° to 5°C are forecast, and it will be coldest at first in the north and east before cloudier conditions build, milder though in the southwest.

Sunday

Sunday will bring a good deal of cloud with rain gradually clearing eastwards, followed by scattered showers with some longer spells of rain possible in the west Met Éireann said.

Highest temperatures will range between 7° to 11°C in light to moderate southwest to west breezes.

There will be further showers or spells of rain on Sunday night, with most areas becoming dry by Monday morning.

Monday

Current indications for Monday suggest that there will be a few spots of light rain or drizzle at first, with fog slow to clear.

“Cooler and sunnier conditions in the north, along with a few showers, will sink slowly down over the country through the day,” Met Éireann said, with highest temperatures of up to 9°C.

Management notes

Beef

In this week’s beef management notes, Adam Woods looks at grazing forage crops, the nutrition and health of first-time calvers and the genotyping deadline under SCEP.

Dairy

For dairy farmers, Aidan Brennan looks at drying off cows, young stock health and cashflow on farms.

Sheep

The new quad rules, housing preparation and silage quality are examined by Darren Carty in the sheep notes this week.

Tillage

Siobhán Walsh takes a look at the weather, crop diversification, glyphosate and the upcoming ITLUS conference next month.