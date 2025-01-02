Securing the future of the nitrates derogation is vital for dairying, but is also important for all farming enterprises. \ Donal O'Leary

The coming year is shaping up to be a make-or-break year for Irish agriculture, with a number of critical policy decisions in the pipeline. The recently announced EU-Mercosur trade agreement has been set in principle by the European Commission and now moves to gain agreement from EU member states and the European Parliament. Achieving agreement requires at least 65% of the EU population plus the support of the European parliament. The Irish beef and poultry sectors are particularly exposed to the trade deal, as it grants Mercosur countries access to an EU quota of 99,000t of beef at 7.5% quota. This equates to over 20% of Irish beef exports.

Nitrates

The future of the nitrates derogation has massive implications not only for Ireland’s dairy sector, but also for all enterprises. A renewal plan was launched in the first half of 2024 by the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Housing, with this plan outlining current and future work required to secure a renewal of the derogation beyond 31 December 2025. Work needs to be ramped up in 2025 and this needs to be one of the priorities once a new Government is formed.

There is also the significant matter of the Commission agreeing the next EU budget or multi-annual financial framework for the period 2028-2032.

CAP’s share of the EU budget has been diminishing in successive reforms and there will be a fight to retain CAP as a standalone segment of the EU budget.