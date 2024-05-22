UK – food price inflation
Kantar reports that UK food price inflation for April was 2.4%, the lowest rate of increase since October 2021.
New Zealand – milk production fall
Milk production in April fell 4.1% to 1.463m tonnes (1.4205m litres) compared with April 2023.
Uruguay – acquisition blocked
Competition authorities in Uruguay have indicated that they will block the acquisition of Marfrig’s beef processing business by Minerva, with an official announcement expected next week.
US – beef exports fall
US beef exports in March were 108,218 tonnes, a 10% decline compared with 2023, but the highest monthly total so far in 2024.
