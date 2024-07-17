Russia – wheat harvest forecast revision

Revised forecasts suggest an increase of 1.2m tonnes to 83.2m tonnes for Russia’s wheat harvest, for which yields have been higher than expected (CRM Agri).

Australia – lamb processing rises

In the first half of 2024, 12.6m lambs were processed in Australian factories, 27% higher than the 10m processed in the first half of last year (Meat and Livestock Australia).

USA – beef export values up

US beef export values in May 2024 were $902.4m (€827m), the highest in eleven months though volume was down 5% compared to last year at 110,133 tonnes.

Brazil – meat exempt from tax

Brazil’s parliament has voted to include meat in the basic food basket, thereby making it exempt from a food tax of 25%.