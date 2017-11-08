Northwest missing from the citizens assembly
By The Dealer on 09 November 2017
While geography was not the primary concern of the selection process for the Citizens Assembly, it was unfortunate there was no representative from Longford, Leitrim or Sligo.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Thomas Hubert on 08 November 2017
By Adam Woods on 08 November 2017
By Paul Mooney on 08 November 2017
Related Stories
By Pat O'Toole on 08 November 2017
By Pat O'Toole on 07 November 2017
By Justin McCarthy on 08 November 2017
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...