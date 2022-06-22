Same Deutz-Fahr grow revenue by 29% in 2021

The Same Deutz-Fahr group parent company had a record year in 2021, with the company’s revenue reaching an all-time high of €1,481m. In percentage terms, 2021 revenue was up 29% on 2020 (€1,146m), while it was up 17% (€1,268m) on 2019.

The company recorded net profits of €62.6m, which equates to 4.2% of its turnover.

Singling out the European market, SDF claims to have increased its market share from 10.7% to 11.4% in 2021. Meanwhile, in other countries outside the continent, SDF say its turnover increased by €356m, up 27.6% on 2020.

SDF said it hired an additional 300 staff last year, which takes its total global workforce to approximately 4,200 employees.

The firm’s net financial position closed with debt of €122m, down almost €55m (-31%) on the previous year.

Investment in R&D reached €63m in 2021, which was equal to 4.3% of total revenues.

