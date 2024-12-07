Barquill Ginger, overall champion and top-priced lot, selling for 4,500gns. \ Wayne Hutchinson

In Borderway Mart Carlisle, Dutch Spotted sheep breeders from the length and breadth of the UK gathered for the annual society in-lamb sale.

With a total of 84 lots catalogued, it wasn’t an easy task for the day's judge Allen Shortt of the well-known Derg flock.

Shortt's champion came in the form of Barquill Ginger, an upstanding in-lamb shearling ewe from the McCornick brothers.

This Irongrey Elmo-sired shearling was scanned carrying a single to Barquill Henry.

Following on from her win, she headed to the sales ring, where she was knocked down to Ilona Thompson for the top price of the day at 4,500gns (€5,696).

Sunnybank Gold Forever, the second-top-priced lot of the sale, selling for 3,000gns. \ Wayne Hutchinson.

The next-top price went to another in-lamb ewe. This time it was Sunnybank Gold Forever from the flock of Henry Jewitt.

She was a daughter of the 28,000gns Diamond Fireball and was in-lamb to Carlaustan Ego. She sold for 3,000gns (€3,797) to Messrs Lloyd.

A total of 22 shearling ewe sold to average £1,480 (€1,784).

Aged ewes

The top-priced aged ewe came from the Merryboro pen of Lousie Nash. The 2022-born import ewe was scanned in-lamb to McDermotts Fireman. She was picked up by Ilona Thompson for 2,000gns (€2,531).

The three aged ewes catalogued sold to average £1,540 (€1,856).

The ewe lamb section was topped at 1,500gns (€1,899) for the pre-sale show overall reserve champion.

This eye-catching ewe lamb hailed from the well-known Tiptop flock of Ali Jackson. The Craigdoo Gambler daughter was purchased by Messrs Rouse.

The 15 ewe lambs sold for an average of £663 (€799).