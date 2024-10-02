Molar teeth can be checked by rubbing your hand along the jawline and checking for any lumps or teeth protruding.

Final health checks

With breeding around the corner for many flocks, it is worth undergoing a final health check before ewes are joined with rams. The main areas of concern are the health of udders, persistently lame sheep and ewes which have failed to regain condition despite preferential treatment.

On the latter point, a significant finding from the thin ewe survey carried out by the Department of Agriculture’s Regional Veterinary Laboratories is the damaging effect tooth issues have on ewe health and condition.

Issues such as a broken mouth, teeth drifting forward, becoming gappy, long or thin are relatively straightforward to detect, but the area generally overlooked and causing much damage is the health status of molars.

A good indication of molar problems can be ascertained by feeling along the jawline for any obvious lumps. Molar issues can also be linked to ewes throwing up their cud or drooling from their mouth. Problems with molars are typically painful, with normal grazing behaviour compromised and hence ewes struggle to gain condition.

The prospect of retaining ewes that have struggled to gain condition despite their counterparts improving in condition is poor. This will only escalate as the year progresses, and such ewes tend to be problematic pre and post-lambing, with high levels of mortality common.

Temporary grazing

This week’s sheep feature on pages 40 and 41 addresses options for farmers faced with tight grass supplies. While not an option for many, temporary grazing agreements can help to extend the grazing season.

It is important where taking in sheep on such agreements or availing of grazing, that control of the lands on which sheep are grazing remains with the farmer declaring lands on their Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) application so that compliance with the Areas of Natural Constraint is not compromised.

Many deals are conducted on a daily or weekly fee. It is early in the year to gauge if there is any change to recent years’ prices. The going rate in recent years has averaged 70c/week to 80c/week.

This varies from upwards of €1 per ewe per week where grass is of top-quality and fencing is good, or where the farmer offering the grass is supervising animals.

At the other end of the scale, there are deals as low as 50c/week where grass quality is poor, fencing is limiting and there is a lot of work associated in grazing of paddocks. Deals have to work for both sides involved, and it is wise to clearly outline what the agreement is at the outset.

Sheep Expo

There are still a limited number of places available for Sheep Expo 2024, the valuable sheep health event taking place on 9 October.

To remind those interested, a conference takes place in the Bloomfield House Hotel in the morning, with topics covered including antiparasitic resistance, the risk of bluetongue for Irish farmers and what we can do about it, antimicrobial resistance and lameness.

The afternoon session on Tullamore Farm includes practical sessions covering antiparasitic resistance, lameness and ram performance and aftercare, along with an overview of the Tullamore Farm sheep flock.

The evening session includes a poster session and the FBD LambPlus Awards. Those interested can opt to attend any aspect of the day, a combination of sessions or all three. Pre-registration is necessary by the final date of 6 October at teagasc.ie/sheepexpo