Sheep throughput is being boosted by moves to phase out live exports of sheep by sea by 2028.

Australian red meat exports were recorded at the highest level in the country’s history in 2024.

Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) reports that a massive 2.24m tonnes of red meat were exported to 104 countries in 2024.

The industry marketing and research body reports high volumes exported in all red meat categories including the following:

Beef exports reached 1.34m tonnes.

Lamb exports reached 359,229 tonnes.

Mutton exports reached 255,098 tonnes.

Goatmeat exports reached 51,489 tonnes.

Commenting on the record export levels, MLA global supply analyst Tim Jackson said the record export volumes were underpinned by the cattle herd and sheep flocks both reaching maturity following recent expansion.

This substantially increased availability of red meat for export at a time of strong overseas demand.

“In 2024, the cattle herd and sheep flock both reached maturity and slaughter lifted substantially.

"At the same time, the global supply landscape was favourable for Australia, with beef exports from the United States easing as the American cattle herd reached a 72-year low following years of drought.

“Global economic pressures continue to affect consumer confidence. However, high levels of trust and an industry-wide dedication to quality has driven demand for Australian red meat internationally.”

Free-trade agreements

Jackson adds that Australia’s market access position was also critical in driving exports, with 87% of exports destined for countries with which it has a free-trade agreement.

The United States was highlighted as the largest market for beef, lamb and goatmeat, while China was the largest market for mutton in 2024.

Beef exports

The 1.34 million tonnes (Mt) of beef exported represents a 22% increase on 2023 exports and is 4% higher than the previous record set in 2014 of 1.29Mt.

Exports to the US benefitted majorly from a sharp decline in the US cattle herd and strong demand, with exports increasing by 60% to 394,716t, while exports to southeast Asia rose by 33% to reach 177,684t.

Exports of beef exported under the categorisation of ‘grainfed beef’ also set a new record with 375,195t exported. According to MLA, this was underpinned by record high capacity and numbers of cattle on feed.

Lamb exports

The previous lamb export record set in 2023 was exceeded by 10% in 2024, with export volumes rising to 359,299t.

Similar to beef, the US was the largest market for lamb exports, accounting for 85,133t. This was followed by China at 53,478t and the United Arab Emirates at 27,268t.

MLA also highlights strong growth in exports to the UK, with export volumes increasing by 44% to 13,668t in the first full year of the Australia-United Kingdom free-trade agreement.

Mutton exports

The previous mutton export record also set in 2023 was surpassed in 2024, with export volumes increasing by 22% to 255,098t.

China remains Australia’s number one market for mutton and imported 95,622t. This was followed by Malaysia, which imported 26,953t, and the US, which imported 19,077t.

MLA adds that, overall, sheepmeat exports rose 15% from 2023 to 614,396 tonnes, which it says is the highest sheepmeat export figure from any single country on record.