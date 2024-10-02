These nice-quality Mayo Blackface ewe lambs sold for €170 each.

The average price of over 1,700 ewe lambs, hoggets and aged ewes at the Mayo Blackface Group’s show and sale increased by approximately €40/head compared with 2023 sale averages.

An entry of over 550 hoggets recorded a full clearance rate and a fine average price of €197/head.

There was a tight price range, with half of the lots trading from €180 to €220.

A selection of excellent-quality lots exceeded this range.

The first-prizewinning batch of Mayo Blackface hoggets hit €235/head, while the first-prizewinning pen of hoggets of non-Mayo Blackface types sold for €305/head.

Demand for ewe lambs exceeded supply, with over 900 of the 930 head entered selling at an average price of €123.50/head.

Lighter ewe lambs sold steadily from €90 to €115/head, while larger-framed and stronger ewe lambs sold from €140 all the way to upwards of €200 for lots of prizewinning lambs.

Mature ewes also sold briskly, with about 250 of the 290 ewes on offer recording a strong average price of over €132.

This ranged from €70 to €110 for aged ewes to upwards of €200 for second- and third-crop and stronger ewes.

In pictures

This batch of Mayo Blackface ewe lambs sold for €120 each.

This batch of aged top-quality Mayo Blackface ewes sold for €200 each.

These Mayo Blackface ewe lambs possessing great length sold for €170 each.

These good-quality Mayo Blackface ewe lambs sold for €150 each.

These second prizewinning Mayo Blackface ewe hoggets sold for €255 each.

This batch of top-quality first prizewinning Mayo Blackface ewe lambs sold for €195 each.

These 10 lighter-framed Mayo Blackface ewe hoggets sold for €185 each.

The first prizewinning Mayo Blackface ewe hoggets sold for €235 each.

These lighter Mayo Blackface ewe lambs sold for €100 each.

These nice-quality Lanark-type ewe hoggets sold for €225 each.

These Mayo Blackface ewe lambs traded as organic status sold for €135 each.

These ewe hoggets exhibiting Lanark-type genetics sold for €220 each.

This batch of good-quality hoggets sold for €205 each.

These nice-quality Mayo Blackface ewe lambs sold for €135 each.

This batch of lighter-framed Mayo Blackface ewe lambs sold for €115 each.

This batch of good-quality Mayo Blackface hoggets sold for €190 each.

This batch of traditional-type Mayo Connemara ewe lambs sold for €130 each.

The champion Lanark ewe hoggets and top-priced sheep on the day sold for €300 each.

These sharp-headed Lanark-type ewe lambs sold for €150 each.

This batch of lighter but nice-quality Mayo Blackface ewe lambs sold for €135 each.

These top-quality ewe hoggets sold for €220 each.

These ewe lambs sold for €135 each.

This batch of top-quality second and third crop ewes sold for €210 each.

These first prizewinning ewe lambs presented by Joe Barber topped the ewe lamb sale at €215 per head.