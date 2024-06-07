All hill rams will be sire verified and classed as Type 1, 2 or 3 for scrapie status. / Clive Wasson.

The Sheep Ireland ram sale will be the largest multi-breed ram sale taking place on the island of Ireland in 2024.

Sheep Ireland has announced that its 2024 elite €uro-Star multi-breed ram sale will take place on Saturday 24 August in Tullamore Mart.

The sale is the largest multi-breed sale in the country and will offer upwards of 500 rams across more than 10 breeds.

The rams on offer will all be rated five stars on the replacement or terminal index, possess parentage verification and be suitable for the Sheep Improvement Scheme.

Sheep Ireland adds that all rams will possess genomic evaluations and will have passed physical inspections. Breeders will also have to satisfy a minimum level of performance recording in their flock.

New hill ram sale

A new Sheep Ireland hill ram sale will take place on Saturday 12 October in Manorhamilton Livestock Sales, Co Leitrim.

The fully catalogued sale will offer genotyped, sire-verified rams which are all categorised as type one, two or three for scrapie status.

As such, all rams will be eligible for the Sheep Improvement Scheme.

Similar to the lowland breeds sale, all rams will be physically inspected prior to sale. Numerous strains of the Scottish Blackface breed, along with Cheviot and Swaledale rams, are expected to be entered in the sale.