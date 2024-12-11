The sheep mart trade remains buoyant in the main, with agents exhibiting keener demand for lambs in many sales.

There is some variation in sale returns and this is influenced in the main by the level of competition present.

In some sales, heavier lowland-type lambs weighing upwards of 50kg are trading within a price range of €195 to €204 per head, with few sheep above this range.

In contrast, sales with increased competition and interest from butchers or wholesalers have seen prices increase to €210 and higher for the best-quality lowland-type lambs.

Reports from sales held on Wednesday also state that some agents are willing to compete with greater intensity on the back of upward movement in factory quotes for Thursday.

Entries are slightly higher than in previous weeks and mart managers are expecting higher throughput over the next week before the break.

There is also some variation reported for store lambs. The general trend is continued strong demand, but some mart managers report more buyers for short-keep stores and possibly fewer hands around the ring for longer-keep lambs.

This has not had any negative effect on price.

A high percentage of lowland stores weighing around the 38kg to 40kg mark continue to trade in a range of €3.55/kg to €3.80/kg, with a selection of superior-quality lots and ewe lambs with breeding potential hitting €4/kg.

Plainer-quality and crossbred or hill types are trading anywhere from €2.80/kg to €3.30/kg, with few lots below the €3/kg mark. Prices are stronger for well-grown and heavier lambs that are a shorter finishing prospect.

The trade for cull ewes is strong in the main, but the same price variation exists as for finished lambs.

Cull ewes are trading in the main from €2/kg to €2.20/kg for fleshed lots, with the best-quality ewes rising as high as €2.30/kg to €2.40/kg where buyers purchasing ewes for export and niche market demand are active.

Lighter ewes are trading from €1.70/kg to €1.90/kg, with hill ewes lacking flesh selling back to €1/kg to €1.20/kg.