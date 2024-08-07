These top-quality Charolais-cross wether and ewe lambs weighing 54.8kg sold for €176 each in Mountebellew Mart this week.

The store lamb trade has heated up significantly in the last two weeks, with active competition now seen between factory agents and farmers for forward-type stores.

What were traditionally classed as short-keep store lambs weighing between 40kg and 42kg are now being sourced by factory agents to bolster the short supply of finished lambs being presented.

Wholesale buyers have pushed heavy lambs out of reach of factory agents for the most part.

Heavy lambs appear on all accounts to be ahead in live lamb sales in comparison with factories.

Taking a farmer with heavy lambs killing out a 21kg carcase and securing €7.20/kg, excluding stoppages and haulage this is coming in at €151.20/head.

In this scenario, farmers with well-fleshed lambs above 45kg will likely see a better price achieved in the live ring, unless additional price or carcase limits can be achieved.

Finished lamb prices have risen slightly with €1 to €3/head more available for both store and finished lambs.

Quality well finished lambs weighing 50kg to 52kg are selling from €163 to €170/head, while heavier lots weighing 54kg to 55kg are selling up to €180 where there is good butcher demand present.

Lambs weighing 47kg to 49kg sold from €155 to €163 depending on flesh cover, with up to €10/head being knocked off price where cover is lacking.

Fleshed lambs between 40kg and 45kg are trading at €135 to €150/head, with lesser types €5 to €8 below this.

The ewe trade remains largely unchanged, with export demand underpinning price. Heavier-quality ewes are trading on average from €1.90/kg to €2.05/kg, with certain lots topping €2.10/kg to €2.20/kg.

Factory agents are also displaying a greater appetite, generally for lighter ewes. Prices here remain at a range of €1.90/kg to upwards of €2/kg for quality medium-weight lowland-type ewes, with crossbreds from €1.70/kg to €2/kg.

Ewes with an average cover of flesh and fleshed Scottish Blackface ewes are selling from €1.55/kg to €1.70/kg for heavier types and back to €1.30/kg for lighter lots.