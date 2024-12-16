Recent upward momentum in the sheep trade continues, with base quotes jumping by 20c/kg at the start of this week.

The two Irish Country Meats plants in Camolin and Navan continue to set the pace, with the base of €8.50/kg plus 20c/kg quality assurance payment (QA).

Kildare Chilling has also resumed quoting and is offering an opening quote of €8.50/kg plus 10c/kg QA.

Reports indicate that Dawn Meats Ballyhaunis is operating at a similar level, as is Kepak.

All plants are paying to 23.5kg carcase weight, with some deals continuing to be negotiated for large batches at 24kg carcase weight.

Regular sellers

Regular sellers and groups are securing returns of €8.80/kg, with sellers trading at the top end of the market pushing prices to €8.90/kg.

Reports indicate agents are also starting to source lambs for the Christmas trade.

The majority of plants plan to slaughter on Monday 23 December, Friday 27 December, Monday 30 December and Tuesday 31 December before resuming normal processing from 2 January 2025.

Ewe trade

The ewe trade is vibrant with plants more anxious for ewes due to tight lamb supplies.

Quotes are in the region of €4.30/kg to €4.40/kg in the main five slaughter plants, with carcase weight limits ranging from 43kg to 46kg.

Some sellers are securing higher weight limits of 50kg carcase weights to finalise deals for quality ewes where a small number may exceed the normal range.

Plants or abattoirs specialising in the ewe trade such as Ballon Meats are paying upwards of €4.80/kg for ewes delivered to satisfy niche market demand.