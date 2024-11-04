Lamb prices continue to gain upward momentum, with another 10c/kg added on average in recent days.

Opening base quotes range anywhere from €7.50/kg to €7.60/kg for quality assured lambs, but more producers are having success in negotiating well above initial quotes.

An increasing number of lambs are trading from €7.70/kg to €7.80/kg.

There are reports of higher prices being secured by regular sellers handling big numbers, with prices of €7.90/kg and more paid at the top end of the market.

There are also deals being completed on carcase weight to 23.5kg and on occasion to 24kg.

Tight supplies are driving upward momentum. Mart entries give the impression of numbers being more flush than they actually are, with increased numbers being marketed live to take account of a vibrant live trade.

Ewe trade

The ewe trade is also firming, although quotes are slow to move. The majority of plants remain at a quote of €3.80/kg to €4/kg, with more producers securing prices towards the higher end of this price range.

Top prices of €4.40/kg remain in plants or abattoirs specialising in the trade for top-quality ewes.