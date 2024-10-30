Sheep throughput in factories fell again this week, as factories scramble to source lambs to meet orders.

After throughput fell by 5,000 head the week previous, this week sees numbers fall again by a further 5,000 head, despite attempts by agents to attract more sheep on to the market.

Some 44,465 sheep passed through factories this week, equating to 13,723 head lower than for the same week in 2023, with the cumulative kill for the year now down by 221,698 head.

This has resulted in some factories increasing base quotes by 10c/kg this week.

Unofficial quotes for Dawn Meats and Kepak put lamb prices at €7.50-€7.55/kg incl. QA.

The two ICM plants in Camolin and Navan moved up a further 10c/kg this week, having moved up 10c/kg last week, with their base quote of €7.30/kg plus 20c/kg QA for Thursday. Ballon Meats’ all-in quote of €7.50/kg has remained stagnant from last week.

Prices at the higher end of the market are running anywhere from 10c/kg to 40c/kg above opening prices.

Sellers with good negotiating power are securing returns of €7.70/kg to €7.80/kg for large batches of lambs when conformation bonuses are taken into account, with producer groups working off a similar price range.

Carcase weights of 23kg appear to be paid for by all factories at this point and where factories refuse to confirm if this will be paid, the live ring may be a better option for well-fleshed heavy lambs capable of killing out to this weight.

Ewe and ram throughput fell by almost 2,000 head this week, with 5,465 passing through factories this week, a 395 fall in just seven days.

Prices remain on par with last week, again with a differential being seen across factories.

The general quotes are €3.70/kg to €3.80/kg, with ICM quoting €3.70/kg and Ballon Meats remaining on €4.40/kg for top-quality ewes.

Northern Ireland

Sheep prices are gaining momentum at northern plants, with signs that supplies are tightening.

There are also reports of discontent among producer groups as the price differential widens between factory prices and the live trade.

That price gap is leading farmers to bypass groups and instead offload lambs through the ring, where buying agents working for Irish plants are extremely active.

Base quotes at NI plants remain on 620p/kg (€7.47/kg) and payable to a 22kg deadweight limit.

However, with the live trade freely returning prices in the region of £140 (€168) for slaughter-fit lambs, deals of 625p and 630p/kg are widely available to keep pace.

Such deals also brings NI lambs into line with the trade in Britain, where 620p to 630p/kg reflects prices for slaughter-fit animals at R and U grading conformation.