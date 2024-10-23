Sheep throughput in factories fell by almost 10% last week, despite attempts by agents to attract more sheep on to the market.

This has resulted in factories increasing base quotes by 10c/kg compared with last week.

The timing of quotes increasing has varied across plants. Reports indicate that Dawn Meats in Ballyhaunis lifted its quote by 10c/kg to a base of €7.30/kg plus its 10c/kg quality assurance (QA) payment at the start of the week.

Other reports indicate Kildare Chilling also added another 10c/kg to its quote with the plant also not quoting officially, but said to be offering an opening base quote of €7.50/kg plus 10c/kg QA payment.

The two ICM plants in Camolin and Navan moved up 10c/kg midweek, with their base quote of €7.20/kg plus 20c/kg QA for Thursday being only one of two official quotes.

Ballon Meats’ all-in quote of €7.50/kg is also up 10c/kg.

All plants now also appear to be paying to 23kg carcase weight and, if not, sellers should be aware that it is readily payable.

Prices at the higher end of the market continue to run well ahead of opening prices.

There are increasing reports of sellers with good negotiating power securing returns of €7.65/kg to €7.70/kg for large batches of lambs with select deals also exceeding this range.

A significant number of QA lambs are selling in a price range from €7.45/kg to €7.60/kg and sale reports from marts show this continues to boost entries, with more producers opting to sell live to take advantage of keen competition.

Last week’s throughput was recorded at 49,527 head. Lamb throughput of 42,059 head is running over 5,500 below the corresponding week in 2023, despite prices running over €1/kg higher.

Ewe and ram throughput of 7,377 head is 23% lower year on year, while total throughput for the year to date is running almost 208,000 head, or 9%, lower.

There appears to be more life in the trade for ewes, with a greater differential opening up between plants.

The general quotes are €3.70/kg to €3.80/kg, but Kildare Chilling has moved to €4.10/kg for good-quality ewes weighing over 35kg and Ballon Meats remains on €4.40/kg for top-quality ewes.

Northern Ireland

Live prices in Northern Ireland are also running significantly ahead of the dead trade.

Buyers purchasing for exporting south for direct slaughter and further afield are more active, with numbers exported to Ireland for direct slaughter rising by 1,325 head and recorded at 7,747.

Base quotes have increased by 10p/kg to 15p/kg to £6.10/kg (€7.33/kg) to £6.15/kg (€7.40/kg), but up to 10p/kg to 15p/kg higher is being paid to sellers with greater negotiating power to get deals over the line.

The latest AHDB price report shows prices steadying last week at £6.18/kg, with reports indicating more life in the trade this week.