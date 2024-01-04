With new year’s resolutions in full flight it is interesting to see that well-known Tullow Mart manager Eric Driver is dispersing his 500-ewe flock on Saturday 13 January in Tullow Mart.

The flock which is a mixture of Suffolk x Cheviot, Mule and continental-type ewes is lambing from 8 March to Suffolk rams and is high-performing with an average litter size of 1.85 lambs.

It is unfortunate to see another young farmer exiting sheep production but is a sign of the challenges with juggling a demanding enterprise on a part-time basis. It is not all bad news for the sheep sector as I hear that Driver will continue with sheep farming but in a purchasing capacity rather than lambing.