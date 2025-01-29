“Heavily pregnant ewes can abort their lambs as they try to escape when chased by dogs and the stress of newly born lambs becoming separated from their mother at a critical early stage can die from starvation or hypothermia if not quickly reunited," said Blundell.

The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) has urged all dog owners to always keep their dogs under effectual control, especially around livestock, as we approach lambing season.

Every year, the ISPCA receives reports that sheep have been injured or killed, with ewes miscarrying their lambs, due to being chased and attacked by uncontrolled dogs.

This can cause “horrendous stress and financial loss” not only to sheep farmers, but it is also a serious animal welfare concern, according to the society.

ISPCA dog warden service manager Tristan Blundell said that there is an easy way to prevent these attacks by simply keeping dogs under control and on a lead around livestock.

“Under the Control of Dogs Act, dog owners can be prosecuted and held financially liable for any damage caused to sheep or lambs,” he said.

“Leaving a dog unattended even for a brief period in an unsecured back garden could be a risk. This may seem innocent, but it can lead to even the calmest of dogs joining forces with other dogs and attacking sheep, causing severe harm and distress to vulnerable livestock.”

Consequences

The ISPCA has called on pet owners to be vigilant by always keeping their dog on a lead and not allowing them to roam freely in rural areas.

“The aftermath of dog attacks can be horrific - sheep with bites to their face, legs or ears and throats ripped open,” added Blundell.

“Heavily pregnant ewes can abort their lambs as they try to escape when chased by dogs and the stress of newly born lambs becoming separated from their mother at a critical early stage can die from starvation or hypothermia if not quickly reunited.”

Dog control

It is a legal requirement that all dogs are kept under “effectual control and accompanied at all times when in a public place” and that all dogs be kept on a lead when you are in a public place, especially near livestock.

Your dog must wear a dog collar or harness with your contact phone number, name and address attached on your dog’s ID tag. Your dog must be microchipped, with the owner’s current details on the microchipping database always kept up to date.

If you own a dog, you must also have a valid, current dog licence, which can be purchased online or at your local post office. The current annual fee is €20 for an individual dog licence, which is valid for 12 months, or a lifetime dog licence fee is €140.

Always respect local bylaws and restrictions that apply in public parks, beaches, uplands, waterways and farms, etc. Farmers often request that dogs are not brought on to their lands, particularly when sheep or other livestock are present.

If any person other than a dog warden or Garda finds a stray dog, they must (a) return the dog to owner if known, (b) deliver the dog to a dog warden, or (c) detain dog and give notice in writing (email), a description of dog, place where found, address where being kept to a dog warden or nearest Garda Station. Where any person has reasonable grounds for believing that a stray dog has worried or is about to worry livestock, such person may seize the dog and deliver the dog to a dog warden.

