An increasing number of lambs are trading upwards of €7.80/kg with deals at the top end of the market hitting €8/kg.

Lamb prices are knocking on the door of €8/kg, following a further increase in quotes of 10c/kg to 20c/kg.

Opening prices for quality-assured lambs are in the region of €7.70/kg to €7.80/kg with groups and regular sellers pushing returns to €7.90/kg and higher, where conformation bonus payments are taken into account.

Agents are working hard to limit prices to such levels but at the top end of the market, there are reports of €8/kg being paid for large consignments of sheep.

The mart trade is vibrant and is an excellent outlet for producers struggling to negotiate with agents.

Well-fleshed lambs are trading from €170 to €180/head with top prices for heavier and superior-quality butcher-type lambs exceeding €180 per head.