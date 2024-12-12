Now, for the first time in 15 years, Toyota has unveiled an all-new Land Cruiser, a reimagined version of the legendary vehicle that promises to meet and exceed the demands of modern Irish agriculture.

Built for the toughest jobs

Farmers need a vehicle that doesn’t just get them from A to B, but can tackle the arduous daily grind of rural life.

The new Land Cruiser, with its ability to tow up to 3.5 tonnes, is perfect for hauling heavy machinery, livestock trailers or hay bales.

This matches the towing capacity of Toyota’s Hilux, making it an equally dependable choice for demanding tasks.

Whether navigating muddy fields or gravel roads, the Land Cruiser’s new electric power steering and enhanced 2.8L diesel engine ensure a smoother and more efficient driving experience.

Classic style meets modern comfort

The Land Cruiser’s updated design pays homage to its heritage with a modern-retro exterior, while embracing state-of-the-art technology inside.

Farmers juggling long days in the field will appreciate the spacious cabin, a 12.3” touchscreen for seamless navigation and Toyota’s Safety Sense system, which now includes lane assist. These features ensure that the Land Cruiser is as comfortable on the school run as on the farm.

Tested and trusted in Irish fields

Toyota Ireland previewed the new Land Cruiser at this year’s National Ploughing Championships and the response was overwhelmingly positive.

Farmers flocked to admire the revamped SUV, recognising its potential as a reliable workhorse that can endure Ireland’s unpredictable weather and rugged terrain.

Safety that goes the extra mile

For Irish farmers and those living in the countryside, safety is paramount - whether navigating narrow rural roads, towing heavy loads or driving in unpredictable weather.

The all-new Toyota Land Cruiser delivers on this front with its enhanced Toyota Safety Sense system. Key features include blind spot monitor, safe exit assist, emergency driving stop system, driver monitor camera and a pre-collision system with pedestrian (day and night) detection, all designed to reduce vehicle accidents and enhance road safety.

Additionally, the new electric power steering improves handling in off-road conditions, offering peace of mind in dealing with challenging terrains.

Availability and pricing

The commercial version of the Land Cruiser will be available in the first half of 2025, starting at €69,990 including VAT, while the passenger model, priced from €140,830, arrives shortly after in Q1.

Given the high demand, Toyota is urging potential buyers to reserve their vehicle early to secure their place in line.

A legacy that endures

For Irish farmers, the Toyota Land Cruiser is more than just a vehicle; it’s a trusted partner that has stood the test of time.

With its latest iteration, the Land Cruiser continues to deliver the strength, substance and style that make it an unbeatable choice for those who work hard and expect their vehicles to do the same.

For more details or to reserve your new Land Cruiser, visit toyota.ie..