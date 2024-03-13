After a difficult autumn in 2023, Teagasc estimates that 35,00 hectares fewer winter arable crops were sown for harvest 2024. / Claire Nash

The exemption to the three-crop rule and crop diversification requirements has been described as an important flexibility by the Irish Farmer’s Association (IFA) grain chair Kieran McEvoy.

“Given the weather conditions, it was the only sensible outcome to secure a derogation to the good agricultural and environmental conditions (GAEC) seven requirements of crop diversification and the three-crop rule,” he said.

With a difficult autumn in 2023, Teagasc estimates that up to 35,000ha fewer winter arable crops were sown for harvest 2024.

Flexibility from crop diversification requirements was sought from the Department of Agriculture at the end of January by IFA delegates, with the issue also raised by IFA president Francie Gorman at a meeting with the Minister for Agriculture last month.

Tough time

McEvoy said that tillage farmers have been through a tough time. Figures from this week's Central Statistic Office report show the sector suffered a price reduction of €333m, equating to 33%, and overall volumes reduced by 26% last year.

In light of high production costs and a significant drop in grain prices, the IFA is calling for an “immediate support package for tillage farmers”.

