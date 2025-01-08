Grain prices have gotten off to a positive start in 2025, continuing the vein of form they found in December.

European prices are seeing the main lift, while UK and US prices have seen some falls. US prices were positive this week.

The French wheat price for December 2025 was at €233.75/t on Wednesday afternoon this week. It was relatively steady since the end of last week.

On 20 December, that price was at €226.75/t. It increased to €230.25/t on 27 December and on 3 January moved to €232.75/t.

The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) in the UK is not predicting any big move in prices in the coming months.

Commenting on wheat prices this week, it said: “Unfavourable weather in the US and Russia, plus maize concerns in Argentina, offer support to prices short term.

“But harvest pressures in the southern hemisphere may limit longer-term price gains.”

Maize prices have remained up in Europe and have gone back up in the US.

High maize prices are generally a good thing for grain prices in Ireland, as maize becomes less attractive in animal feed if it is more expensive than wheat or barley.

There are concerns about the maize crop in Argentina, but a large crop is expected from Brazil so this may offset losses.

Feed barley prices in France had moved up over the Christmas period, but went back down this week to €202/t in some regions.

The FOB Creil price for spring malting barley is steady at €240/t. It looks like there is very little trading happening in that market at present.

Oilseed rape

High oil prices may be helping rapeseed prices. However, a large soybean crop could affect the rapeseed price. However, hot and dry weather is reported to be damaging soy bean crops in Argentina.

On 20 December, the November French oilseed rape price was at €464/t.

It moved to €461/t on 27 December, but on 3 January had increased to €470/t. On Wednesday afternoon this week, it had moved up again to €477.25/t.

Native prices

At home, prices have been rising slowly but steadily. In November spot barley was reported around €220/t to €225/t.

In December, it moved to €230/t and in early January it is now at €230/t to €235/t.

Spot wheat is also reported to have increased to €245/t to €250/t. November prices are looking similar to these prices.

In Northern Ireland, the AHDB reported a spot barley price of £201/t on 3 January and a forward price for February of £204/t. All of these prices are dried unless otherwise stated.