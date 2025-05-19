There are just over three weeks to the deadline for applications to the Farming for Water EIP on 15 June.

So far, about 300 farmers have applied to plant cover crops under the scheme, according to Teagasc’s Eoghan O’Brien.

A large majority of these are in Carlow and Wexford, where a pilot took place last year, but applicants are scattered across the country. The majority of farmers who took part last year are reported to have re-applied.

The programme provides greater flexibility to plant on different parcels and rented land compared with the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).

Farmers can plant a maximum of 40ha under the measure and there is no minimum area needed.

Growers will be paid €173/ha (€70/ac) for a catch crop in place from 31 July to 1 October and €229/ac (€92/ac) for a catch crop in place from 31 August to 1 January.

Available measures

When applying, farmers should also consider some of the over 40 measures available, such as arable margins, funding for low-drift nozzles and water infrastructure.

Tillage Industry Ireland (TII) has encouraged farmers to contact their adviser to see if they are eligible for the programme. Advisers will ensure growers are not overlapping on their ACRES catch crop area or catch crops for crop diversification requirements.

A spokesperson for TII said: “The Farming for Water programme offers farmers significant payments for planting catch crops on land not committed to ACRES to help improve water quality.

“The programme gives farmers flexibility and that is very important. Farmers in nitrates-vulnerable zones can apply to plant an area of catch crops under the programme and if weather conditions are not suitable for planting that area, they will only be paid on the area of catch crops planted. So, farmers do not need to continue to plant in unsuitable soil conditions.”