Farmers who applied to the Protein Aid Scheme look set to be paid the maximum payment for 2025 of €600/ha.

In total 19,763ha of protein crops have been planted this season. 2,890ha of this area is planted with a protein/cereal mix crop which receives half of the total protein payment.

The protein budget has been increased to €10m. This increase is understood to be in place for the remainder of this CAP.

The payment is calculated by dividing the €10m budget by the area planted. This equates to about €614/ha. However, earlier this year the Department did state that the payment would be a maximum of €600/ha.

This means €600/ha will be padi for beans, peas and lupins, while €300/ha will be paid for the protein/cereal mixed crops.

The protein area reached a high of 23,646 in 2024, but declined this year by 3,883ha. Spring beans saw a decline of over 4,000ha, while winter beans and the protein/cereal mix crop saw a slight increase.

Protein area for 2025:

Spring beans – 13,422ha.

Winter beans – 668ha.

Peas - 739ha.

Protein/Cereal mix crop (50/50) – 2,890ha.

Lupins – 20ha.