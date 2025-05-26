Pictured (l-r) at the launch are Graham Caulwell, head of sustainability and compliance, Irish Distillers; Padraig Shevlin, director, plant and soil solutions for Earthworm Foundation; Patrick Hennessy, procurement manager, Irish Distillers; Ciara Egan, sustainability and responsibility specialist, Irish Distillers; and Darren Allen, barley farmer, Ballymaloe Farm.

Irish Distillers has launched its three-year partnership with Ballymaloe Farm and Earthworm Foundation.

This partnership will support the implementation and scale-up of regenerative farming practices for barley, led by the efforts of Darren Allen, owner of Ballymaloe Farm, including minimising soil disturbance, increasing crop diversity and reducing chemical inputs.

When implemented effectively, these measures have the potential to reduce the carbon footprint associated with barley growing and enhance biodiversity on the farm.

Head of sustainability for Irish Distillers Graham Caulwell said the objective of this project is to reach a better understanding of the benefits of regenerative farming, underpinned by regular data collection and analysis.

“Most importantly, we want to ensure that other grain growers have the opportunity to see first-hand how regeneratively farmed barley can be rolled out and scaled up on-farm, while maintaining economic viability for the grower.”

Ballymaloe Farm owner Darren Allen said: “I’ve really enjoyed working with the team in Irish Distillers. I’ve found that many of the regenerative practices implemented as part of this project are not only beneficial for the health of the soil, but are also economically advantageous.

“I take much enjoyment from seeing bird life thrive on the regeneratively farmed area and witnessing the explosion in worm life under the ground.”

As part of the partnership, the farm will be supported by Earthworm Foundation and agronomist Pádraig Shevlin to monitor and assess the impact of the measures adopted and will provide ongoing guidance and advice with a tailored action plan.

A recent report looked at the impact of regenerative agriculture practices implemented at Ballymaloe Farm for the 2024 harvest, establishing a baseline which will be used to measure future progress.

Field co-ordinator at Earthworm Foundation Clara Labaste added that this project will take concrete steps towards adopting agricultural methods that restore rather than extract using real data and hands-on expertise to drive meaningful change.

“We believe that healthy soils are at the heart of thriving communities and ecosystems.

“These regenerative practices are not only beneficial for the health and biodiversity of the soil - they can also positively impact communities on the ground. We are thrilled to see the results of our collaboration on the grounds of Darren Allen’s farm and hope to see these practices adopted by other farmers.”

Meanwhile, Irish Distillers has delayed the expansion of its Midleton Distillery project until 2027.

