Intense localised downpours ended the long dry spell for some farmers on Monday and Tuesday, but the wait for rain goes on for many. Earlier-sown spring cereal crops, beans and winter crops are all healthy, despite more than a month without rain, but late-sown crops continue to struggle.

Heavy dew at night and very warm days have seen the majority of crops continue to develop.While every field tells it’s own story, it’s fair to say that over two thirds of spring crops are progressing quite well.

Of the rest, perhaps 15% is under pressure, with the last 15% much of it on marginal land for tillage, in real trouble. Replanting or stitching in has had no impact as yet, as seed is unlikely to strike before the rains expected in most areas at the weekend and early next week.

Disease pressure is generally low on crops, with a lot of winter barley crops having now received their final spray.

Leatherjacket damage has added to the woes of some of those with struggling cereal and, particularly, beet crops.

Some crops were hit by hailstorms on Monday, damaging leaves on beet and maize. The hope will be that as precipitation resumes, that there won’t be extreme weather events.

Temperatures are set to drop, but not to a point to slow crop development. Maize is generally progressing well. Grain markets continue to meander along, although the price falls of over €20/t of recent weeks have at least stopped for now.