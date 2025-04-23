Chemical stores on tillage farms should keep dangerous products safe. These products are often hazardous and should be kept away from non-professional users. It is essential that these products are locked away and that children in particular do not have access to these products.

Chemicals should be kept in a building or unit that is insulated and where chemicals will be stored while protected from frost.

The building or unit needs to have a doorway that can be locked. The key should not be accessible to non-professional pesticide users. This door should be labelled with a chemical store sign and a hazard symbol. There should also be a list of emergency numbers inside and/or outside the store. This should include numbers like the poisons line, your local doctor and emergency services.

Bunded store

The store itself needs to be bunded meaning if there is a spillage it will be contained, so it has a high wall around the floor. The bunded capacity needs to be at least 120% of the total chemical capacity stored. So if there are 300l of plant protection products in the store the bunded area should be able to hold 360l in the case of a spillage.

If there is a spillage there should be a spillage kit. This should have a product like sand to soak up a spillage. It should also have a plastic shovel to gather up the spill as the plastic shovel won’t spark.

Shelving

Shelving needs to be strong and is ideally made from a product that won’t rust or absorb chemicals. It should also be easily cleaned.

It is important to store powders over liquids so that if a liquid leaks it will not spill onto the powder.

Ventilation

There should also be ventilation in the store to keep a good air flow in the store.

Small solutions

If you do not have a huge amount of pesticides on farm then a small storage unit can be purchased like the one in the image above. All farmers who use pesticides or chemicals need to store them correctly and have correct usage records for inspections.

Stock take

Powders should be stored above liquids in pesticide stores.

You should have a stock take of everything in the store and this should be updated as product is used. This sheet should also keep note of what product is older so that the oldest product is used first and then PCS numbers should not go out of date.

Sprayer filling

If you can keep the chemical store near to where the sprayer is filled it can be very handy and reduce lifting and transport of heavy containers. Some farmers have a sink where the water can enter the spray tank allowing the farmer to clean cans in a sink where the water moves to the sprayer.

In short

Stores should be labelled and have safety signage.

Stores should be locked.

Stores should be bunded.

Personal protective equipment should be stored in a different area.

There should be a spillage kit in the store.