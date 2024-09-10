John Sheehan harvesting Geraldine spring barley for John Paul O'Brien near Doneraile, Co Cork, this week. \ Donal O'Leary

Tillage Day is a new event from the Irish Farmers Journal and is supported by the Irish Seed Trade Association (ISTA).

It will be a farmer focused event, aiming to bring growers and industry together to improve farm businesses.

The first discussion of the day will hear what went well and what proved challenging in 2024.

Tony Bell from north Dublin, Tom Murray of O’Shea Farms in Co Kilkenny and Patrick Kehoe from Co Wexford will all tell us of the achievements and the problems on their farms throughout the year.

A team of agronomists - including Brian Reilly of Drummonds, John Martin of Centenary Co-op and Ciarán Collins of Teagasc - will aim to find solutions to some of the problems and build on the positives.

Grain prices

Of course, grain prices will be an essential topic.

Tirlán’s grain manager Donal Moloney will join a panel with James Nolan of R&H Hall and Rory Deverell of Black-Silo grain. They’ll talk about market trends, opportunities to sell and different mechanisms to reduce price risk on farms.

A section of the day will focus on policy and what changes could make a big difference to the sector.

Agronomist with Cooney Furlong Grain and farmer George Blackburn will take part in this discussion, with representatives to be confirmed from the Department of Agriculture and DG Agri in the EU.

After lunch, guest speaker David Fuller will share the story of McGregor Farms in the Scottish borders, with plenty of time for audience engagement and questions.

Panel event

To wrap up the day, we’ll have a panel on the future of the tillage industry with farmers and industry representatives, including Tim O’Donovan of the ISTA, Liam Leahy of Dairygold, Cork farmer John Dunne and Acorn Independent Merchant’s Barry Larkin.

Throughout the day, there will be opportunities to network with industry and other farmers and visit trade stands in the exhibition area and talk to members of the trade and industry.

The conference takes place on Thursday 7 November 2024 at the Killashee Hotel, Naas, Co Kildare, with trade stands and registration from 8.30am and talks from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

Tickets are €49.99 (including lunch) and can be purchased at a €10 discount with the special code in Tillage Management notes online or in the paper until 9 October.

You can purchase your tickets by clicking here.