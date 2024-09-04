Launching the inaugural Irish Farmers Journal Tillage Day, supported by the Irish Seed Trade Association (ISTA) , in a field of spring malting barley in Clerihan, Co Tipperary, were tillage farmer Ger Leahy, ISTA president Tim O'Donovan and Irish Farmers Journal tillage editor Siobhán Walsh.

The Irish Farmers Journal will run its inaugural Tillage Day this November. The new event takes place on 7 November 2024 in the Killashee Hotel, Naas, Co Kildare.

Tillage Day, which is supported by the Irish Seed Trade Association, will focus on the practicalities of tillage farming.

Discussions between farmers and agronomists will focus on lessons from the year gone by and look at solutions for the next season.

Guest speaker David Fuller from McGregor Farms in Scotland and the north of England will share his farming experiences.

There will be a session on grain marketing, input from policy makers and a discussion on the future of the sector.

The positive day will focus on what can be changed inside the farm gate to make tillage farming businesses more sustainable.

There will be an opportunity to meet with other farmers and talk to the industry, while visiting the exhibition area to investigate products and services.

Tickets are €49.99 (including lunch) and early bird tickets can be purchased at a €10 discount by using the special code in the tillage management notes by 9 October.

Tickets are available online by clicking here or over the phone on 01-419 9525.