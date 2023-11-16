Ted O'Leary takes advantage of a few dry days to sow a mix of Tardis and Integral winter barley varieties at a rate of 200kg/ha near Curraglass, Co Cork. \ Donal O'Leary

On this week's Tillage Podcast, we talk about the reduction in winter cereal area, the announcement of payments for unharvested crops and straw shortages.

We report from the Teagasc grass weeds conference, where we chatted to Kilkenny farmer Eoin Lyons about how he brought a brome problem under control in a direct drill system, hear from Sarah Cook of ADAS on reducing blackgrass populations and to Tom Chillcott of Bayer on herbicide resistance and active ingredients in the market.

As always we have the grain market and weather reports.

You can listen to the podcast here.