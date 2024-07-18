Pádraig Connery chopped straw this week in Clashmore, Co Waterford. \ Patrick Browne

On this week's podcast, Siobhán Walsh and Stephen Robb chat about the Minister for Agriculture's idea to suspend the Straw Incorporation Measure for 2024.

They detail some of the reaction they received from farmers on the announcement and talk through what they think is an unbelievable decision by the Minister which will hit tillage farmers hard in an already difficult year.

Also on the show, Niamh Murphy talks to Tipperary farmer Will Stokes about improving his farm's sustainability.

We have the grain market report and this week's weather forecast.

The Tillage Podcast is supported by Bayer Crop Science.

You can listen to the podcast here: