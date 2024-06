A general view of the crowd that attended the Seedtech trials open day in Co Waterford. \ Donal O'Leary

On this week's Tillage Podcast, we talk to Neil Fuller about payments for carbon-certified barley.

Denis Dunne talks to us about managing Seedtech's trial site and we look back on the Footprint Farmers walk from last week and issues that arose around grazing cover crops and pig slurry usage.

We have a negative grain market report and the weather report.

The Tillage Podcast is supported by Bayer Crop Science.

You can listen to the podcast here: