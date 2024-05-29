After a very wet spring, we very definitely see the land market explode with prices moving over €25,000 per acre on very good land.
There are also many more farms coming on the market in the last two weeks than we have seen all year.
With margins for all agri enterprises tight, it is clearly outside business interests driving the price. All details in this week's Irish Country Living.
