DEAR EDITOR: Having read an article in a recent Irish Farmers Journal with regard to the near 43% increase in the cost of plastic recycling, I feel compelled to demand that anyone who brings plastic to a waste collection point, and is charged there by the weight, should be, at the very least, entitled to a view of the weighbridge screen indicating both first and second weights, and by rights should be entitled to a weighbridge docket re same.

This year’s collection

I have previously contacted IFFPG to voice my concerns with regard to weights being artificially raised (90% in my case last year) and hope this issue is resolved in time for this year’s collection dates.