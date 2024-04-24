We can talk all day about what the dry weather means for the soil and fieldwork, but of even more significance is the positive mental lift the dry weather is bringing to farmers all over the country.

Finally there is a definite chance to get some real fieldwork hours registered to kickstart 2024. The immediate market impact is the lift in the price of cattle destined for grass over the summer months.

Lighter cattle prices have seen a €50 to €80 per head jump in some marts.

Spring crops are being sown, and livestock farmers are getting fertiliser out on silage ground. Ironically, silage is also being made as farmers try to correct for the grass they weren’t able to graze.

It’s weeks like this that it is great to be a farmer.

Encouraging turnout for renewables

One of the standout results of our ongoing Renewables Roadshows so far is the clearly enthusiastic audience willing to investigate options for generating income through alternative energy rather than just food production.

However, that enthusiasm does need to be managed – especially when commercial companies are taking the lead and isolating individual small businesses.

So far, many attendees have asked specific questions that need specific individual legal, accountancy, and insurance advice coupled with good quality independent advice on the priority for the small businesses or farms.

I’m not sure individuals can get all of the above, so some sort of grouping might be appropriate.

The Kerry Dingle Hub example is a classic positive development. A grouping came together, hired professional advice, tendered for investment and developed core capacity.

We had over 400 farmers in Cavan on Tuesday night, and expect similar for the last show, which takes place next week in Athlone. Again, the shows provide genuine questions that Stephen Robb will continue to cover on a weekly basis.

The practical questions on retrofitting homes are absolutely top drawer, and the team at Irish Country Living continue to answer questions on this topic of the vacant homes grants.

Patience is a virtue

Tillage farmers are going around the clock. Livestock farmers are catching up on work that has been delayed for months. Stock are going outdoors for the first time in months.

It has all the ingredients for an accident to happen. Get talking to your machinery contractor and realise they are under severe pressure also, so patience is required.

Call in family help if it is available. They would surely prefer to give you a few hours of their time than having to mind you for weeks after an accident.

Don’t rush it, think safety first and plan it out rather than making the quick decision.