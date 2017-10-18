Sign in to your account
Watch: classy €2.5m stud farm sparking huge interest

By on
A stud farm with tradition has just hit the market with a price tag of €2.5m.
Located under the rolling hills of the Sugarloaf Mountain, Ballinteskin stud is one of two major stud farms that has hit the market over the last number of weeks. The other is Loughtown stud, which is set for auction next Tuesday 24 October.

Ready to use, this stud farm boasts an almost 5,000sq ft, six-bed Georgian-style home, as well as 118 acres of quality ground in north Wicklow.

The stud farm itself is comprehensive, modern and, considering it was placed on the market for €14m in 2008, the current price tag of €2.5m is attractive.

Situated 5km from Enniskerry, location is certainly no obstacle.

The property goes to public auction on 25 October at Buswells Hotel, Molesworth Street, Dublin, at 3pm.

Full description and more photos in the property section of the Irish Farmers Journal this Thursday.

