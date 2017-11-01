Weekly podcast: women in farm organisations, straw shortage, David McWilliams

Patsy Carrucan's herd of Limousin and Charolais cross cattle passing through Ballyally up the Burren to winterage pasture. Fanore, Co Clare. \ David Ruffles

In this week's podcast we look at lack of female representation, farmers face a straw shortage and David McWilliams gives his thoughts on stamp duty.

Listen to “Lack of female representation, straw shortage and David McWilliams on stamp duty - Podcast Ep. 137” on Spreaker.

Lack of female representation was highlighted as a major issue at the annual Women and Agriculture conference. Former IFA country chair Joan Fitzpatrick explains why she thinks the IFA needs to improve.

Listen to “Straw shortage and winter planting” on Spreaker.

At this time of year tillage growers are starting to look ahead and plant their winter crops, but on the minds of many farmers is the effect this year’s bad weather has had on tightening straw supply. Our correspondent Pat O’Toole went to the IFA tillage meeting in Enniscorthy, and spoke to Tom Short and Philip Rochford.

Listen to “Michael Hoey from Country Crest” on Spreaker.

How does a business survive the tests of time? News editor Patrick Donohoe was at the Macra na Feirme annual conference and spoke to Michael Hoey, of Country Crest, about the longevity of the agri-food business.

Listen to “Dairylink in Tyrone” on Spreaker.

With the abolition of milk quotas and the dairy herd across the country in expansion mode, dairy editor Jack Kennedy met up with Conail Keown to find out a bit more about the Dairylink programme.

Listen to “David McWilliams at Women and Agriculture” on Spreaker.

Economist David McWilliams, is often known for his controversial opinions and last week at the Women and Agriculture conference, he said that he supported that rise in stamp duty from 2% to 6%, an issue that will affect many farmers and their families. However, he started our interview by outlining his reasons for why Ireland should side-step Brussels and negotiate a parallel Brexit deal with the UK.

Listen to “Over 400 people take part in Winterage walk” on Spreaker.

Farmers often struggle to find reliable farm labour but that wasn’t an issue for Co Clare farmer Patsy Curcurran last Sunday, over 400 people helped to herd his cattle up a mountain in Fanore to their annual winter grazing.

Read more

Hundreds attend Burren winterage walk

Glyphosate: ‘debate based on emotion must not overshadow scientific research’

Knowledge Transfer payments begin to issue