Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Weekly podcast: women in farm organisations, straw shortage, David McWilliams
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Weekly podcast: women in farm organisations, straw shortage, David McWilliams

By on
In this week's podcast we look at lack of female representation, farmers face a straw shortage and David McWilliams gives his thoughts on stamp duty.
In this week's podcast we look at lack of female representation, farmers face a straw shortage and David McWilliams gives his thoughts on stamp duty.

Listen to “Lack of female representation, straw shortage and David McWilliams on stamp duty - Podcast Ep. 137” on Spreaker.

Lack of female representation was highlighted as a major issue at the annual Women and Agriculture conference. Former IFA country chair Joan Fitzpatrick explains why she thinks the IFA needs to improve.

Listen to “Straw shortage and winter planting” on Spreaker.

At this time of year tillage growers are starting to look ahead and plant their winter crops, but on the minds of many farmers is the effect this year’s bad weather has had on tightening straw supply. Our correspondent Pat O’Toole went to the IFA tillage meeting in Enniscorthy, and spoke to Tom Short and Philip Rochford.

Listen to “Michael Hoey from Country Crest” on Spreaker.

How does a business survive the tests of time? News editor Patrick Donohoe was at the Macra na Feirme annual conference and spoke to Michael Hoey, of Country Crest, about the longevity of the agri-food business.

Listen to “Dairylink in Tyrone” on Spreaker.

With the abolition of milk quotas and the dairy herd across the country in expansion mode, dairy editor Jack Kennedy met up with Conail Keown to find out a bit more about the Dairylink programme.

Listen to “David McWilliams at Women and Agriculture” on Spreaker.

Economist David McWilliams, is often known for his controversial opinions and last week at the Women and Agriculture conference, he said that he supported that rise in stamp duty from 2% to 6%, an issue that will affect many farmers and their families. However, he started our interview by outlining his reasons for why Ireland should side-step Brussels and negotiate a parallel Brexit deal with the UK.

Listen to “Over 400 people take part in Winterage walk” on Spreaker.

Farmers often struggle to find reliable farm labour but that wasn’t an issue for Co Clare farmer Patsy Curcurran last Sunday, over 400 people helped to herd his cattle up a mountain in Fanore to their annual winter grazing.

Read more

Hundreds attend Burren winterage walk

Glyphosate: ‘debate based on emotion must not overshadow scientific research’

Knowledge Transfer payments begin to issue

More in News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: tractor test and glyphosate
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: tractor test and glyphosate
By Amy Forde on 01 November 2017
Over €6.2m of property withdrawn from auction
News
Over €6.2m of property withdrawn from auction
By Anthony Jordan on 01 November 2017
Member
Tractor test to be shelved
News
Tractor test to be shelved
By Pat O'Toole on 01 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Women and Ag: “we need to negotiate a parallel Brexit deal”
News
Women and Ag: “we need to negotiate a parallel Brexit deal”
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 26 October 2017
Member
Will there ever be a female president of a farm organisation?
News
Will there ever be a female president of a farm organisation?
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 28 October 2017
Weekly podcast: grain protest, unknown sires and Women & Ag
News
Weekly podcast: grain protest, unknown sires and Women & Ag
By Thomas Hubert on 25 October 2017
Standish SawMills
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
View ad
Wheat Straw
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
View ad
NOKIA 6230i and 6310i MOBILE PHONES
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
View ad
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad
Nokia 6230i and 6310i mobile phones
Refurbished 6230i and 6310i from €75! Nationwide delivery!...
View ad

Place ad